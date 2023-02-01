The future is now written in stone: Milan Skriniar remains at Inter until the end of the season. The past, too: the Nerazzurri club did not collect a single euro from the Slovakian defender’s farewell. Now it is therefore a question of the present, because the 27-year-old remains one of the strongest players in Simone Inzaghi’s squad – second in playing time – and the club has him on the payroll for another five months, so there would be no reason not to draw from the his talent in the race for the various seasonal objectives of viale della Liberazione. The qualification in the Champions League, the passage to the quarter-finals against Porto and an encore in the Italian Cup.