After the unusual fight that took place in the municipality of Reforma, Chiapas, one of those involved filed charges with the State Attorney General’s Office

Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.- The video of a fight between a couple of students from a secondary school in the municipality of Reforma, north of Chipas. In the pictures you can see that one of those involved throws Jui-jitsu kicks at his opponent until he was cornered against a wall.

The assaulted minor was identified as Francisco, 12 years old, who in the company of his father filed a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The events occurred last Friday, April 21, in the vicinity of the National Independence Bicentennial High School, when a minor identified as Edgar, 14, starred in the fight where he displayed his fighting skills. Martial Arts to subdue his adversary.

In the images, which have already gone viral on social networks, you can see the affected person cornered against a wall while his opponent kicks him in the face and head until he is almost unconscious. See also Chiapas: 76 migrants detained in San Cristóbal, kidnapper jailed and other news

According to unofficial sources, Edgar usually practices Jui-Juitso regularly and allegedly got involved in the fight when he came out in defense of another classmate. 12-year-old who was suffering an assault. This version is supported by a second video that also circulates on social networks.

According to local media, after the images of the fight were released, Edgar and his family began to be the target of threats. Therefore, they had to leave the municipality.