Judgments | The young people went to the forest to have sex, the situation turned into rape

A minor boy raped his dating partner on a walk. The perpetrator was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence and community service.

17 years old the boy raped his 16-year-old dating partner in the forest. The crime took place in Helsinki in November 2018.

The young people had been out for a walk and decided to have sex in the forest. In the middle of sex, the boy had decided to have anal intercourse.

The victim had denied anal intercourse several times and asked the boy to stop. The victim had been against the rock in such a way that the perpetrator held the victim by the shoulder and hip and the victim could not get out of the situation.

When the situation was over, both young people went to the local youth center together.

The victim had bled and told his friends about what had happened. The victim also told her mother about the incident and later the youth counselor, who encouraged the victim to report the crime.

According to the victim, the boy had later threatened to beat the victim to hospital if the victim still talked about what happened to others.

Factor denied having committed the crime. According to him, the anal intercourse was also consensual. He also denied the threat.

The district court found the victim’s account coherent and detailed. Whatsapp messages between the perpetrator and the victim, the tone of which the district court considered apologetic, also supported the victim’s story.

A man born in 2001 was sentenced to one year and nine months of conditional imprisonment in the Helsinki district court for rape committed as a young person and unlawful threat committed as a young person.

The man was ordered to pay the victim a total of 5,000 euros in compensation for the rape.

Man appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. The Helsinki Court of Appeal, like the district court, found the man guilty of rape.

However, the Court of Appeal rejected the charge of illegal threat. According to the Court of Appeal, sufficient evidence was not presented regarding the threat of such a threat to individuals, due to which the victim could have justifiably feared that his personal safety was in serious danger.

The prison sentence was reduced to a suspended prison term of one year and six months. In addition, the man was ordered to do 40 hours of community service. The judgment is not binding.