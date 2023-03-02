That Honda Civic Type R was one of the most appreciated and globally recognized hot hatch it was certainly no secret but now an official endorsement of great prestige has also arrived. Emmanuel Pirro in fact, he praised the features of the gritty Japanese sedan, describing the new generation as the maximum expression of the sporting DNA of the Japanese brand. The former Formula 1 and Endurance driver underlined some of the characteristics that have made the Civic Type R one of the most acclaimed high-performance cars, starting with the six-speed transmission that has remained strictly manual even on the eleventh generation sports variant.

Champion’s judgment

“The latest Type R, which will probably be the last in this family with the internal combustion engine, has that pepper. The gearbox, the world in which it is on the road, the sporting DNA has it all. This certainly comes from the Honda tradition.” said Pyrrhus on the sidelines of a talk organized by the Italian division of the Japanese company on the occasion of the press tests of the new Type R at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola. “The choice of the manual gearbox is emblematic of its uniqueness, I personally like the manual transmission a lot but even if there are those who may not appreciate it, it is unequivocal that the art of shifting and downshifting is not the same for a sports car if there is someone or something that does it for you.”

What to like about the Honda Civic Type R

The former pilot then continued talking about other peculiar elements of Honda Civic Type R which he really liked: “I also really liked the progressiveness of the engine and then in the wet, on the straight section (on the Imola circuit today it was raining heavily, ed), the first laps I was gaining confidence because I didn’t know the car yet but increasing the pace I tried a great sense of stability and security. I think a lot of the credit for this goes to the aileron. At medium and high speeds, however, the rain made me appreciate the characteristics of this car even more.” The new Honda Civic Type R is based on the eleventh generation of the Japanese sedan which turned 50 in 2022. It is equipped with the most powerful 2.0 VTEC four-cylinder turbo in the history of this model, with 329 HP and 420 Nm of maximum torque for a 0-100 sprint in just 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 275 km/h. Only 60 specimens were destined for the Italian market, with the list price starting at 58,300 euros.