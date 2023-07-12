Judgments | The customer raped the masseuse when she refused to sell sex

The court imposed an absolute prison sentence for rape.

Male customer according to a recent court verdict, raped a masseuse at a Thai massage place in Vaasa. On Tuesday, the Ostrobothnia District Court sentenced a 37-year-old man to two years of unconditional imprisonment for a sexual crime years ago.

According to the indictment, in July 2018, the man arrived at the Thai massage place as a customer and agreed on a half-hour massage. When the massage ended, the man demanded to buy sex from the masseuse, according to the indictment. Hieroja refused.

According to the indictment, the man forced the victim to have intercourse. It lasted several tens of minutes. The victim was eventually able to escape from the situation.

District court handled the prosecution behind closed doors and ordered the trial documents secret for 60 years.

According to the public report prepared by the court, the man denied rape in the courtroom.

However, the district court found the masseuse’s account credible and consistent. Other evidence supported his story.

Instead, according to the district court, the accused’s story had features that weakened its credibility.

The district court considered that not Danilovs Vjaceslavs there is reasonable doubt about the guilt of the rape. He has to pay the victim EUR 6,000 in compensation for suffering and EUR 1,600 for pain, discomfort and temporary inconvenience.

The rape conviction was reported earlier Evening newspaper.