Recently, Paolo Guerrero has given an interview to the sports channel ESPNin which he spoke about his time at Racing Club, why he rejected the offer to play for Alianza Lima, what he hopes for his future as soccer player and the experience he had when being directed by the former technician of the peruvian team Ricardo Garcia. However, something that caught the attention not only of viewers, but also of the hosts of various sports programs was the colorful shirt with curious patterns that he wore.

The garment is from the luxury brand Prada And while it’s not currently for sale because it’s from a past collection, what it cost “Predator” will surprise you.

How much is the shirt that Paolo Guerrero wore during his interview with ESPN?

The peculiar double match style shirt that the 39-year-old player wore reflected his fresher and more relaxed essence in terms of fashion. The Prada-brand garment attracted attention for its prints with retro symbols of the 90s such as VCRs and floppy disks.

Although the garment belongs to the spring/summer 2020 collection of the Italian firm, so it is not for sale today, we can know how much money the athlete spent to acquire it. According to the Editorialist fashion website, said shirt would be costing approximately 1,200 dollars, which would be equivalent to more than 4,370 soles.