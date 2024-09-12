Mexico City.- Still undecided on whether to end the strike against judicial reform, the workers’ spokesperson, Patricia Aguayo, and the National Director of the Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (JUFED), Judge Juana Fuentes, arrived at the Supreme Court of Justice, whose plenary session agreed today to resume sessions next Tuesday.

The spokesperson did not want to make any statements, despite the fact that this morning they lifted the sit-ins they had in the Chambers of Deputies and the Senate, which they had announced would continue indefinitely, while the head of the JUFED said that tomorrow they will decide whether they will return to work.

“Some regional directors are consulting in each region, where they represent, with the various judges and magistrates of each region. In fact, tomorrow at 12 noon I have a meeting with the regional directors and with the national board. So tomorrow the decision will be made,” he said in an interview. “The corresponding legal actions will continue to be carried out and well, there is no such thing as a different action. We are also precisely looking at these actions and here the point of agreement with the workers of the various offices is precisely the suspension of activities,” he added.

Fuentes said that there is a divided passion among judges and magistrates and denied that she had an appointment with the president of the Court, Norma Piña, or that she was aware that the ministers were returning to session on Tuesday.

Fuentes recalled that she asked the Court to analyze the legality of the judicial reform proposed by López Obrador and that it was approved in the Senate early Wednesday morning.

“I filed a motion for appeal, in which the Supreme Court was asked to consider the possibility of appealing this matter, taking into account the reform, the omissions, and violations that were seen during the procedure,” he said.