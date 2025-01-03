The ace in the hole does not arrive. It was a few minutes past midday when Joan Laporta left the Camp Nou offices to move to the sports city where Dani Olmo and the rest of Hansi Flick’s team were training. The Terrassa midfielder trained normally for the third day but without knowing if he will be able to play the second part of the season with Barça, since right now he is unregistered, like Pau Víctor.

Barcelona’s intention was always to unblock the situation on January 3 before the German coach sat down in the press room to answer questions from the media, but since the president could not fulfill that promise either, more and more cornered, because LaLiga continues to defend that the deadline ended in 2024.

Even asking for a precautionary measure in court

President Laporta wants to appear when the registration of both footballers is confirmed “by whatever modality.”

So Flick had no choice but to be the first to come forward in the vaudeville of failed registrations that Barça has been experiencing since New Year’s Eve.

“If I’m honest, I wasn’t happy at all with the situation and the players, obviously, weren’t either. But things are like that. Sometimes you have to wait for things to be resolved. “I am optimistic,” declared the coach.

“I have spoken with Pau and Dani because it is not an easy situation for us”

Barça continues in its thirteenth attempt to extend the license for the only two signings from last summer because the documentation was delivered on time, they defend. President Laporta’s mind is to appear when the registration of both players is confirmed “by whatever modality,” they say from within the club. That is to say, it is already contemplated that if LaLiga and the Spanish Federation continue without ruling on the matter, the club will seek a precautionary measure by going to ordinary justice.

Despite the logical discomfort that the uncertainty generates and that he could not hide, Flick gives a vote of confidence to the work carried out by the club. “I don’t want to talk much about this topic because it is not my job. I have been in contact with the president, I have spoken with him today. “I have absolute confidence in the club and the people involved,” he supported the president’s position.

I don’t want to talk much about this topic because it is not my job. “I have to improve the team.”

At Barcelona they know that right now the situation is entrenched but they appeal to good faith. “At the moment I am optimistic. I know it’s not easy but I am, I still am. When certain decisions are made we will see what happens,” added the coach, who has been very aware of his two affected players.

“I have spoken with Pau and Dani and it is not an easy situation for us. “They are both very good players for us.” In fact, Flick does not even rule them out to play the Cup in Barbastro if there is a resolution in time. “They are ready to play. In training I have seen them well. If they are ready, I don’t see a problem with them playing.” While some see it as close as transfers of VIP seats are arriving from Dubai and Qatar, others see the door completely closed since December 31.