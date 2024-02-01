In the decision, the TJ-SP judge says that the contraceptive method “for the mere search for sexual pleasure” violates “Christian morality”

The São Paulo Court refused an injunction from Psol (Partido Socialismo e Liberdade) against the Saint Camillus Hospital, in the capital of São Paulo, after the health unit refused to insert the IUD (intrauterine device) in patients for religious reasons. According to the decision, the use of contraceptive methods“for the mere search for sexual pleasure”offends Christian morality.

The measure is signed by judge Otavio Tioiti Tokuda, from the 10th Public Finance Court of TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice). Justice still needs to analyze the merits of the action. Here's the link of the process.

“As we know, life is an inviolable right for Catholics, including in the defense of the unborn child, and the search for contraceptive methods impedes the right to life, due to the mere search for sexual pleasure, a situation that violates Christian morality”the judge wrote.

Psol, through the Feminist Bench of the São Paulo City Council, questions the reason for the hospital denying the provision of the service, since the institution provides services to the SUS (Unified Health System) and, therefore, is subject to the rules of public law.

“Although Sociedade Beneficente São Camilo may receive tax incentives or even resources from the Municipality of São Paulo for free service to the population, it is certain that its bylaws make it clear that it is a civil association under private law, of a confessional nature. Catholic”declares the magistrate.

The debate around the topic began after the Pompeia unit at Hospital São Camilo refused to place an intrauterine device in the journalist Leonor Macedo.

The case ended up at the São Paulo Public Ministry, which opened an investigation to investigate the justification presented by the health network. According to the medical center, the procedures go against its health guidelines. “Catholic confessional institution”.

O Power360 contacted Psol to find out the party's position on the decision and is awaiting feedback. The space remains open.

WHAT IS THE IUD

The intrauterine device is a small T-shaped plastic object inserted into the uterus to act as a contraceptive. It releases a small amount of hormones that prevent sperm from fertilizing eggs.

IUD insertion is offered free of charge in Primary Care of the Unified Health System. The effectiveness of the method is even greater than that of oral contraceptives and can reach 99%.