For a long time now we have sought to have in one place all the content related to dragon ball, given that some services only offer certain episodes and others only movies, but we discard the series that has marked so many childhoods. However, it seems that that wait is coming to an end, given that a specific platform has started on the right foot, leaving the assumption that they will eventually have the complete catalog around this franchise.

Out of nowhere, a lot of material has arrived from none other than Prime Videoand what we can see are 19 films of the saga with their respective dubbing into Spanish, to that we add that a couple of weeks ago we already had the last film, that is, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. But if that were not enough, they added the first 117 chapters of Z, so the remaining ones would eventually be added and thus complete the story of Z. Goku in their fight to save the earth from different villains.

Here the name of all the movies:

– Dragon Ball: The Legend of the Shenlong Dragon (1986)

– Dragon Ball: The Sleeping Princess in the Evil Spirit Castle (1987)

– Dragon Ball: Mystical Adventure (1988)

– Dragon Ball Z: Give Me Back My Gohan (1989)

– Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest Man (1990)

– Dragon Ball Z: The Decisive Battle of Earth (1990)

– Dragon Ball Z: Goku's Father (1990)

– Dragon Ball Z: Goku is a Super Saiyan (1991)

– Dragon Ball Z: The Most Powerful Rivals (1991)

– Dragon Ball Z: The Mightiest Warriors (1992)

– Dragon Ball Z: The Fight of the Three Saiyans (1992)

– Dragon Ball Z: Gohan and Trunks (1993)

– Dragon Ball Z: The Invincible Power (1993)

– Dragon Ball Z: The Galaxy is in Danger (1993)

– Dragon Ball Z: The Final Fight (1994)

– Dragon Ball Z: Return of the Legendary Warrior (1994)

– Dragon Ball Z: Attack of the Dragon (1995)

– Dragon Ball Z: The Fusion of Goku and Vegeta (1995)

– Dragon Ball: The Road to Power (1996)

As for the 117 chapters of Z, it all begins with the arc in which the brotheror Goku, Raditz, lands to conquer the earth and reveal the protagonist who comes from another planet, and we get to the filler episodes with Garlic Junior. That means that two sagas will remain pending to have all the material from the most famous anime in Mexico. In the same way, the beginning of the story will be needed where Goku He is a boy, just like Super.

It is worth mentioning that the most complete catalog is available Crunchyrollbut the membership only offers anime series, so it is not such a general platform.

Via: Prime Video

Editor's note: This is definitely good news, since there are people who don't like paying for anime-specific platforms, and having a place where the options are diverse is better. We are not surprised that much of this content is placed at the top of the streaming service