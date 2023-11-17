Jude Bellingham continues to receive praise and recognition that places him as one of the future dominators of world football. To the Kopa Trophy that he received on October 30 during the Ballon d’Or gala that took place at the Theater du Chatelet, the Real Madrid midfielder added the Golden Boy this Friday. The Englishman has been awarded the prestigious award that distinguishes the best European player under 21 years of age and is awarded by the Italian magazine ‘Tuttosport’, thus removing the thorn of the two previous editions, in which he came in second place, behind Gavi in ​​2022 and Pedri in 2021.

The two Barça footballers, who followed in the footsteps of Cesc Fàbregas (2006) and Isco Alarcón (2012), the other two Spaniards who were awarded in their day with a recognition that has been awarded since 2003, now make way for the Barça footballer. Real Madrid, one of the great sensations of recent months in the beautiful sport.

Bellingham has become the new flagship of Real Madrid in record time and has done so with numbers that have not been seen in Chamartín since the days of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brit has accumulated 13 goals and three assists in the 14 official matches that he has played wearing the Real Madrid jacket. Four of those goals he has scored in the Champions League and the remaining ten in the League, a competition in which he is currently the top scorer. He leads Gerard Moreno and Antonie Griezmann by two points in the fight for the Pichichi Trophy, and Robert Lewandowski by three.

By crushing



Bellingham has only failed to score in four of the 14 games he has played with Real Madrid. His coach, Carlo Ancelotti, left him on the bench to rest against UD Las Palmas on matchday seven of the League and the Stourbridge-born player has not been able to participate in his team’s last two games due to a shoulder dislocation. left that has also prevented him from being present with the English team in the current qualifying window for the European Championship in Germany.

Bellingham already shone with the team led by Gareth Southgate during the World Cup in Qatar and is, along with Harry Kane, the great reference for the ‘Three Lions’ after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of a campaign in which he registered fourteen goals and seven assists in 42 games under the command of Edin Terzic, and in which he confirmed himself as one of the greatest emerging talents in world football, leading the Rhineland team to caress a Bundesliga that escaped them on the last day, with Bellingham, touched, on the bench.

Bellingham has won the Golden Boy after winning the votes over other young talents of the caliber of the Danish Rasmus Hojlund, the Slovenian Benjamin Sesko, the German Jamal Musiala and the Spanish Lamine Yamal, and becomes the first footballer to win this recognition by being Real Madrid player. He is also the third Englishman to achieve this, after Wayne Rooney (2004) and Raheem Sterling (2014).

Bonmatí, Caicedo and Lamine Yamal play metal



In addition to the Golden Boy to Bellingham, the magazine ‘Tuttosport’ announced this Friday in the ‘Sala Trasparenza’ of the skyscraper headquarters of the Piedmont region, in Turin, two other awards that were awarded to Spanish women’s football in the figures of Aitana Bonmatí, current holder of the women’s Ballon d’Or and distinguished on this occasion with the Golden Player award; and Linda Caicedo, Colombian soccer player for Real Madrid who has won the Golden Girl for the best under-21 player.

The Golden Player award will go to Erling Haaland, scorer of 52 goals in 53 games for Manchester City last season. The Blaugrana Lamine Yamal, second behind Bellingham in the fight for the Golden Boy, was designated as ‘The Youngest’, being the youngest player to come so close to the award. All these recognitions will be delivered during a ceremony that will take place on December 4 in Turin.