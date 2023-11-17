Home page politics

Marius Gogolla

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia wants to overthrow him as president of Ukraine. The Russian plan “Maidan 3” is intended to divide society and spread chaos.

Kiev – Russia is planning a coup in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a press conference on Thursday (November 16) in his office in Kiev, reports Bloomberg. According to Zelensky, a disinformation plan is being hatched in Moscow.

According to information from Ukrainian intelligence and international partners, the plan was intended to divide Ukrainian society, cause chaos and lead to the overthrow of the Ukrainian president. The name “Maidan 3” refers to protests in Kiev in 2004 and 2013-2014 in Kiev’s central square that led to the overthrow of then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

US military aid to Ukraine affected by financial constraints

The USA recently announced possible interruptions in military support for Kiev Ukraine war attentive. The reason is financing delays in the USA. The Pentagon said loudly Bloomberg already announced a possible restriction on aid deliveries due to dwindling funds. According to Zelensky, the deliveries of 155 mm caliber shells are particularly important for Ukraine’s defense.

Through the War in Israel and in the Gaza Strip between the army and Hamas, grenade deliveries to Ukraine have declined, Zelensky said at the press conference in Kiev on Thursday. But the grenades are an important factor in stopping the advance of the Russian armed forces.

“The deliveries to us have decreased,” said Zelensky. “That’s life – and it’s normal because everyone is fighting for survival.” However, the sudden demand for shells from the Middle East comes at a sensitive time for Ukraine. In addition, the EU has signaled that a planned delivery of artillery shells in March probably cannot be carried out.

The USA and EU continue to promise support for Ukraine

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and EU heads of state assure their continued support for Ukraine. In the future, the country will be supported in the war against Russia both financially and with arms deliveries, reports Bloomberg.

President Biden urged Congress to approve a $61.4 billion aid package for Ukraine to break the standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

With winter approaching, Zelensky told Ukraine’s allies that the army was preparing accordingly. “I am now focused on getting help from the West,” Zelensky said. Its gaze has turned towards the Middle East, but without the support of the allies, Ukraine is moving backwards, said Zelensky. However, the course of the Ukraine war continues to depend on the support of Ukraine’s allies. (like)