And so much so that the Betician continues to remember. And if there are young Beticos who don’t remember it, because it was 31 years ago, that’s what the newspaper archive is for and the media is also there to get it out of the trunk of memories. 1993-94 season. Betis was in the Second Division, with the unavoidable goal of promotion to First Division somewhat distant, and in the Cup, after eliminating the Messenger, Elche, Polideportivo Ejido and Mérida, Johan Cruyff’s almighty Barcelona was the rival in the quarterfinals. at the end of the competition. The first leg at the Benito Villamarín ended with a goalless draw, so the return leg at the Camp Nou could seem like a mere procedure favorable to the Blaugrana. Until before half an hour of play was over, a small forward who wore the ’11’ on the green-and-white jersey made the bench break, score a historic goal and confirm the feat that was Betis’ pass to the semifinals of the tournament. cupbearer Juan Luis Amigo Ferreiro, ‘Juanito’, attends ABC de Sevilla to remember that historic match and also to talk about what he expects from the tie between Betis and Barcelona that is being played today in Montjuïc. Juanito remembers that “it seems like it was less ago, but the years go by. People still remember him. One also remembers that day. Before, since it was a double match, it was even more difficult than today. At that time it was more difficult to surprise them, because since it was a double game, the second game was there in Barcelona… Very complicated. But we never lost hope and sometimes these things happen. How did it occur to me to go fight for that ball with Koeman? That day I had to play point guard. I knew I was going to have few chances, so my goal was every ball, every clearance, fighting for it, trying to get the ball down or forcing a corner… I went for every chance they gave me. And in that one I said ‘I’m going to bother’. You never think the ball would fit me the way it did. But I jumped with him, I saw that he was doing badly and I said ‘this is mine’. It is clear that when you try many times and fight for every ball, you are always lucky that you can keep one.” The Galician also recalls some anecdote from that day: “I remember the excitement you had about going to play a game like that, in that scenario, with the hypothetical classification… You dream a little, of course, but you know that it is practically impossible. The whole team has to play a tremendous game and they have to be wrong. Whatever you have, get it. Everything was given. Anecdotes? When the game ended, Monreal and many teammates only knew how to tell me ‘you messed up, they’re going to remember this’. And they were right, because 31 years have passed and people still remember.” Barcelona, ​​”a little more favorite” Although he shows his desire for Betis to pass the tie and advance to the quarterfinals, Juanito does not hide that the Today’s appointment is “complicated, it is clear.” Facing a team like Barcelona, ​​with the players they have, in a single match and at home… On top of that, they have just beaten Madrid in the Super Cup final, so it seems very complicated. Betis also has very good players and has its options, but I think that Barcelona, ​​because of how they are playing and because they are playing at home, is a little more favorite. Finally, about the absence of Lo Celso, who will miss the next month of competition due to a muscle injury, the Galician thinks that “it is clear that Lo Celso is a significant casualty.” Those who come out will have to play a very difficult game against Barcelona. Be with the lines very close together and have the ball and make them run. If you spend a lot of time giving him the ball, you can have a very bad time. Barça has 3-4 players who are now at a high level and also with scoring success,” he concludes.

