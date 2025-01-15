Buying a home is one of the goals of a large number of people in our country. However, its economic situation, in which real estate prices have not stopped rising for years, making this goal too complicated for a large part of Spaniards.

That is why many resort to rent, although this has also increased and those who resist the idea of own a homethey must spend a lot of time studying the market, their options and evaluating where to live and what characteristics the house they buy may have.

Given this situation, from the well-known online sales website Wallapop, they have prepared a new research commissioned by this company, revealing the cities in Spain with the most affordable properties based on the average price of a 3-bedroom property. They also add. “Due to the importance of being connected in all aspects, the research also took into account the internet download speed and the proximity of these cities to the provincial capital.”

Specifically, Wallapop has prepared a list of cities where you can find three-bedroom properties cheaper: “In order to compare the cities, we have indexed the three metrics giving them a score from 1 to 10. Each city has obtained a final score that has subsequently been used to create this ranking,” they specify in their research. So, below we leave you the list with the cheapest city in Spain in which to buy a three-bedroom house and the rest of the ranking.









Huelva

Merida

Ceuta

Lleida

Salamanca

Basin

Castellón de la Plana

Jaen

Zamora

Avila

Huesca

Lion

Soria

Caceres

Almeria

lugo

Guadalajara

Melilla

Burgos

Palencia

Focusing on the podium of this list, we detail a little more about what this study says about the winners: Huelva, Mérida and Ceuta:

For the first one, Huelvathe average price of a three-bedroom property is 112,667 euros and the distance to the capital of the autonomous community is 92.5 kilometers. For Meridathe average price of a home with the same characteristics is 126,600 euros, and the distance to its Extremaduran capital is 10 kilometers. In the case of Ceutathe third cheapest city to buy a three-bedroom house, the average price is 140,667 euros, while the kilometers to travel to its capital are 158.

Cities with the cheapest three-bedroom houses



Wallapop study methodology

To determine the cities with the most affordable properties from Wallapop They followed the following steps:

«List of all the provinces of Spain to which Santander, Mérida and Oviedo were also added. The average price of a three-bedroom property was obtained by calculating the average price of the first three listings of three bedroom properties that were not classified as ‘top’ or ‘featured’ on the Idealista real estate portal. The average download internet speed was obtained from this page – The distance between the different cities to the community capital was identified using Google Maps.

«In order to obtain the final ranking, the three metrics were indexed giving each one a value from 1 to 10 cwith 10 being the highest score and 1 being the lowest. The total general index was obtained by calculating the average value of the indexed values. All data were obtained in December 2024». To consult more details about the study you can click in this link.