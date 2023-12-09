Five years have passed since one of the finals of Libertadores Cup most exciting of recent times, among Boca juniors and River Platematch played in Madrid.

The stadium Santiago Bernabeu It was the scene where the second leg of said final was played, after incidents that prevented it from being played in Buenos Aires.

The Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero He remained in River’s history with the score that he converted into that definitive match.

Quintero took a powerful shot from outside the area that beat the goalkeeper Esteban Andrada.

That score unlocked in River’s favor a match that looked set to be decided by penalties. In the end, River won 3-1.

Well, this Saturday, December 9, that goal and that River victory are an anniversary, and Quintero wanted to remember his feat with a video of his great goal, from a distant shot of the stadium.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

