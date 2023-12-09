The Film Commission Region of Murcia participated this week in Focus London, the reference market and meeting point for professionals in the international audiovisual sector, in which several production companies showed interest in using the Region of Murcia as a setting for the recording of feature films, series and advertisements.

Integrated into the Spanish delegation organized by the Spain Film Commission together with the ICEX Invest in Spain office, in which Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and Madrid also participated, throughout the week staff from the Film Commission of the Region of Murcia It has assisted those responsible for the creation of audiovisual content and established relationships with other filming facilitators such as the British Film Commission.

The general director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts of the Region of Murcia, Manuel Cebrián, indicated that “it was important that the Film Commission Region of Murcia was for the first time in what is considered the reference market and meeting point of professionals from the international audiovisual sector. Cebrián added that “meetings have been held there with different production companies, to whom we have demonstrated that we have the appropriate settings and professionals so that the filming can be carried out successfully, on time and in the correct manner.”

Throughout the week, Focus London has become the meeting point for the audiovisual sector with thousands of production professionals from all over the world in attendance from all creative screen industries, including film, television, advertising, animation and games.