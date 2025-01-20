The award-winning Spanish navigator Juan Vila adds to his record the 2025 RORC Transatlantic Race Monohull Honor Lineaboard the Lucky, which has also broken the record from the island of Lanzarote to the island of Granada held by the Comanche vessel since 2022, which was 7 days, 22 hours, 1 minute and 4 seconds. The new mark for the nearly 3,000 nautical mile race is now set at 7 days, 20 hours, 34 minutes and 41 seconds.

“It is very important to have good infrastructure as offered here, in Calero Marinas, both in Puerto Calero and in Marina Lanzarote, for the preparation of an Atlantic crossing,” commented Vila about his stay in Lanzarote to prepare for the eleventh edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race. The sailor has won the Jules Verne, the Volvo Ocean Race and the America’s Cup, and now adds the RORC record in his first participation.

Bryon Ehrart’s imposing maxi arrived in Port Luis, on the island of Granada, at 9:19:41 UTC this Monday, January 20, after taking part in the departure from Marina Lanzarote on January 12.

Sailing Energy / Calero Marinas





With its twenty-seven meters in length and seven meters in draft, this competition boat arrived in Lanzarote on November 4 to prepare for this crossing of the Atlantic in competition mode. The unit was able to be beached very close to its mooring to carry out the most important maintenance and fine-tuning work to face the test.









The Lanzarote conditions, unbeatable for navigationwas also something highlighted by Juan Vila. This meteorology allows these crews to maximize training time and face the regatta with greater guarantees.

The RORC Transatlantic Race has the support of Lanzarote Sport Destination, the Centers for Art, Culture and Tourism (CACT), Turismo Arrecife and the collaboration of the Real Club Náutico de Arrecife (RCNA).