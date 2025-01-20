The Government will approve tomorrow the first National Food Strategy to guarantee strategic autonomy

The Government will approve tomorrow in the Council of Ministers the first National Food Strategy, as confirmed by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas. This is a document that seeks to be a reference, because no other country in the European Union has a similar roadmap to try to guarantee strategic autonomy in agri-food matters.

Rise and fall of olive oil: the price at origin falls by 50% in one year

“It is an analysis, in a world where we all ask for answers to all questions, with possible scenarios to guide public policies,” Planas indicated in a meeting with the media.

For months, the Ministry of Agriculture has held meetings with the different links in the agri-food chain, from farmers and ranchers, to food companies, consumer associations, hospitality and distribution chains and supermarkets to see their priorities when designing this strategy.

At the moment, the details of what it will involve are not known, but the Ministry has given clues as to where it is focused.

Last fall, Planas indicated that the objective of this strategy is “to achieve open strategic autonomy within the European Union” and that, to do so, elements of uncertainty such as climate change or the current geopolitical situation must be taken into account. “There is no such thing as perfect security, but we can equip ourselves with instruments to deal with these situations,” he stated.

Within that uncertainty is the return to the United States presidency of Donald Trump, who has already announced that tariff measures will be among his priorities. It must be remembered that in agri-food matters they already affected Spanish products during his first mandate, as happened in the case of olives. “I think we have to keep our eyes open and be open and prepared for everything,” Planas noted today.

Argue over the price of potatoes

Among the points that Agriculture advanced about the strategy that reaches the Council of Ministers is that the document will serve as a basis for the formulation of public policies. For example, it will present guidelines for scenarios related to food, food security, sustainability, food production or nutrition.

Regarding inflation, which has been moderating in recent months, the head of Agriculture has pointed out that “food, like any product, costs what it costs to produce it.” “I think that many times we are capable of paying 1,200 euros for an iPhone, but we argue about the price of potatoes.”

Investment funds are going after olive groves, almonds and citrus trees: “We are experiencing the ‘uberization’ of the Spanish countryside”



“The objective is to produce in a more sustainable and healthier way, that costs more, and therefore the Government’s objective is that not only the primary producer and even the distribution have their levels of profitability, but that the citizen can have food at a good price. price”, he summarized.