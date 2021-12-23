The judicial and family battle between Andrea San Martin and her ex-partner, Juan Víctor, has no time to finish. Last Thursday, he appeared on the set of the program Amor y fuego to respond to the former reality girl, who a day before gave an interview to Magaly Medina where she denied all the accusations of child abuse against her.

Juan Víctor Sánchez revealed that, due to the conflict he has with the former host of La banda del Chino, he will not be able to spend Christmas with his daughter despite the fact that, according to the agreement they both reached with their lawyers, this year it was his turn.

He announced that he will leave Peru temporarily and travel to the United States to celebrate these holidays. She regretted that next year she won’t be able to see her little girl either.

“I am traveling at dawn, I am not going to spend Christmas with my daughter even though it corresponds to me. My children are not going to spend Christmas together Not next year either, since he has to spend it with his mother, “he said.

He sent a message to Andrea San Martín

He reminded Andrea San Martín that he was willing to speak directly to her for the well-being of her daughter; however, she would have refused.

“Directly to you, Andrea, I have been willing to fix things, to talk about it, we have had the opportunity of the Demuna and simply at that moment you did not want to accept it. Merry Christmas ”, expressed Juan Víctor Sánchez.

He denies trying to take away his daughter

Regarding the statements of Andrea San Martín, who assured that he wishes to take away his daughter’s possession, Juan Víctor denied that claim.

“At no time has that been the plan. The plan or strategy is that my daughter can have her father and mother. I am not going to take my daughter to any country, I am not going to deprive my daughter of seeing her mother if we have a shared tenure. (…) My daughter needs her mother, “he said.