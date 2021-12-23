Five years after the arson attack that reduced the Nebrodi Park Information Center in San Fratello to ashes, located in the Sanfratellano Horse Multifunctional Center, the new, modernized and enlarged structure was inaugurated today. Present at the ceremony together with Antoci and the Mayor of San Fratello various authorities including the Deputy Prefect of Messina Francesco Milio, the Deputy Prosecutor of the Republic of Patti Alessandro Lia, Colonel Camerota of the Guardia di Finanza, the Commanders of Police and Carabinieri, the Mayors of the District and the President of the Nebrodi Park. A bet won by the then President of the Nebrodi Park Giuseppe Antoci who in the place of the fire, with the rubble still smoking, promised the journalists present to rebuild it.

A challenge that Antoci took up, “transforming it into a movement of reaction and commitment”. Together with the Mayors, present today with their tricolor band, through the Gal Nebrodi da Antoci then chaired, they allocated 296 thousand euros necessary for the restructuring of the structure, improving and expanding it, demonstrating, in fact, that they never win arrogance and cowardice but commitment and determination. A sacred place, that of the Ranone district, for San Fratello and for all the Nebrodi. A place violated by the flames that caused indignation and pain in the citizens of Sanfratello and in the entire public opinion.

“I still remember the pain I felt when I arrived on the spot – declares Antoci – the tears that fell on me seeing the smoking ashes, I wanted to scream, I wanted to run away into a corner and cry. Then I saw those Sanfratellani horses, beautiful, imposing, statuesque. They could have died in the fire – continues Antoci – and instead they were there, safe and still looking proud. That look gave me the strength and the courage to say: “We will rebuild it bigger and more beautiful, we will give it back this ugly Christmas present with interest”. Today that promise is kept, still here with the Mayors of the Nebrodi and with the Mayor of San Fratello whom I thank for the commitment he has put forward in carrying out the project with determination and perseverance. Once again the state wins ”, concludes Antoci.

“With satisfaction we inaugurated today the Multifunctional Center for the training and promotion of the Sanfratellano Horse – declares the Mayor of San Fratello Salvatore Sidoti. The feeling of pain and sorrow is still alive in all Sanfratellans – continues Sidoti -. When the news of the arson attack that took place in the structure that we inaugurated arrived, there was a lot of indignation and anger. In those days it was a succession of important presences in our multifunctional center. Practically and in a timely manner, the then President of the Nebrodi Park, Antoci, found and allocated the sums to renovate this beautiful structure which – continues Sidoti – does not belong only to the Municipality of San Fratello but to all those who, passionate about horses, can find here the information and professionalism to get closer to the world of equitation “. A wonderful place is that of the Nebrodi which can give visitors the opportunity, as the Mayor Sidoti says,” to get to know our woods, with guides who will lead them astride the tireless Sanfratellani horses. To propose this to lovers of beauty, nature, ecology, horses and all that Our Nebrodi Mountains can offer “.