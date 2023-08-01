Millionaires were already beginning to plan their future without the presence of Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargas, who had been one of the pillars of the team during Alberto Gamero’s stage as technical director.

Vargas arrived at Millos in 2020, from Deportes Tolima, and was essential to win the Colombia Cup in 2022 and the 2023-I League. He has played 130 games in all competitions, with five goals and four assists.

The Costa Rican is in Brazil and his transfer to Santos was expected to close, a deal announced by Caraco Radio journalist César Augusto Londoño and which also stipulated the return of Daniel Ruiz to Millonarios.

“Millionaires made an effort to renew Vargas, who was ending his contract in one year and would be free. He offered him the highest salary that the club has offered in its recent history, the player was willing but Santos from Brazil appeared urgently and made an offer that was unattainable for Millonarios and irresistible for Vargas”, commented Londoño.

Why was the transfer of Juan Pablo Vargas to Santos stopped?

However, according to the same source, the negotiation between Millonarios and Santos got bogged down.



“Santos entangled the deal with Juan Pablo Vargas’ Millionaires who was ready. They permanently modify the conditions, which is why @MillosFCoficial has set a deadline until tomorrow (Wednesday) to pay all the agreed money. If @SantosFC does not accept, the operation is damaged”, Londoño wrote on his Twitter account.

Santos entangled the deal with Juan Pablo Vargas’ Millionaires who was ready. They permanently modify the conditions, that’s why @MillosFCoficial He has set a deadline until tomorrow to pay all the agreed money. Yeah @SantosFC does not accept, the operation is damaged #soccer — Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) August 1, 2023

Vargas was already undergoing medical examinations to sign his bond and now, given the change in conditions, the transfer was left in limbo. The Tico has a contract with Millonarios until December.

The Millonarios main squad is in Spain, where this Thursday they will play a friendly match against Real Zaragoza.

SPORTS

More sports news