His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that Egypt celebrated today its participation in the largest reading competition in the world, as more than 17 million Egyptian students from 35,000 schools participate in this competition.

His Highness added: “Egypt will remain Arabism..Egypt literature and reading is the largest and greatest cultural incubator in our Arab world..All thanks to those in charge of the challenge in the Arab Republic of Egypt from the Ministry of Education and from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif..May God protect Egypt..and its people and leadership.”