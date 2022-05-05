Friday, May 6, 2022
Juan Pablo Montoya, guest of honor for the Miami GP in Formula 1

May 5, 2022
John Paul Montoya

Juan Pablo Montoya, Colombian pilot.

Photo:

Courtesy Meyer Shank Racing

Juan Pablo Montoya, Colombian pilot.

This Sunday the circuit opens in the highest category of world motorsports.

Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya returns to Formula 1but as an ambassador, for the Miami Grand Prix that will take place this weekend.

Montoya, who was in the big top of world motorsports for 6 years and retired in 2006, was invited along with Mario Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi, other icons of the competition.

“Personally, it is an honor to work together with Mario, Emerson and Juan Pablo for the upcoming Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix… It will be a great pleasure to have the opportunity to work with these greats. When you consider what they have all achieved and the status that they enjoy in the history of motorsports, then you can understand why they are called legends”, said Richard Cregan, executive director of GP Miami, confirming the information.

The three ambassadors will have the function of promoting and collaborating with all the activities related to the new circuit.

Montoya analysis

Sebastian Montoya and Juan Pablo Montoya

Sebastian Montoya and Juan Pablo Montoya

Photo:

Instagram: Marc Gene

In the days prior to the Miami GP, Montoya is already on the circuit and has analyzed the importance of the weather as a factor to be taken into account by the teams.

“The weather can put a big spin on the race. Maybe it goes down the track, maybe part of the track gets wet. That’s going to be interesting. They’ll have spotters, radar and the like so the teams know where the rain is coming from. , but it’s hard to predict,” Montoya explained to VegasInsider. If it starts to rain, teams had better prepare for a heavy downpour. “It doesn’t rain much, but it’s heavy five-minute downpours. There is no light rain. In many places you can see the rain front coming, but not here. Suddenly, everything is soaked,” said Montoya.

SPORTS

