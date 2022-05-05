It is a perfect Felix Auger-Aliassime the one who took to the field today at the Mutua Madrid Open, on the occasion of the round of 16. To pay the price was the last Italian left in the race in the afternoon, Jannik Sinner (no. 12 Atp), eliminated with a humiliating score: 6-1 6-2, gained in an hour and 19 minutes of play. To make the difference the performance in the service of the Canadian, who scored 90% of points with the first (26/29), while on the other side of the net the blue struggled not a little to defend himself with 4 breaks suffered during the match. In the quarter-finals the n.10 of the world ranking will challenge the second big of the tournament, Alexander Zverev, who benefited from the retirement of Lorenzo Musetti after winning the first set. For Auger-Aliassime it will be the third quarter-final in a Masters 1000 and the seventh career match against the German, with a 4-2 lead in head-to-head matches.

THE MATCH

It is a crackling start that we witness on Stadium 3 of the Caja Màgica facility between Felix Auger Aliassime and Jannik Sinner. Both challengers do not give breath to the opponent with a full boom-boom tennis, based on long and intense exchanges from the baseline. The first to yield in this tug-of-war, however, is the Italian who in the fourth game concedes the break of 3-1, after having committed a double foul. From here on, Aliassime puts himself in total control of the partial, confirming the break he has just obtained and scoring a second, to the sound of winners, in the sixth game. In just over half an hour the tennis Canada protégé goes to serve for the partial and just in the 36th minute of the game: the score declares 6-1. In the second set the story does not change and there is a decidedly uphill start for Jannik: in the first game, in fact, 16 points are played, of which 7 are free of him. The blue also wastes 5 chances to move forward in the score, before giving up the service and finding himself chasing 0-1 again. A sinner in the waning phase favors the relentless Canadian advance even in the fifth game, where the n.10 in the world benefits from a too tender second from the blue to place the winning response of 4-1. Defending the lead has now become routine for the Canadian, who ensures victory with a perfect game at the 6-2 serve.