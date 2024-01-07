There is no doubt that the Colombian rivalry Juan Pablo Montoya and the german Michael Schumacher captured the attention of fans Formula 1.

Today, when years have passed and their careers have taken different paths, it is good to remember what their 'tough confrontations' were on the asphalt during competitions.

Montoya is close to his son Sebastián, who follows in his footsteps, while little is known about Schumacher after having completed, last December, 10 years since his skiing accident.

First

Perhaps it was Montoya's first great event in F-1, when during the cure of Ayrton sennawent into German.

Brazil 2001 Montoya's presentation to the world. In his third race in F1 he dared to put the car into Schumacher from very far away with great braking, leaving Michael with almost no space. His most iconic overtaking that was left without victory due to a lap. pic.twitter.com/WgpL7oArhE — Andoni☀️🌙 (@amendiluze) January 7, 2024

The X account @amendiluze took on the task of releasing, one by one, the videos, like this one at the 2001 Austrian GP.

Austria 2001 Even running out of tires, Juan Pablo wasn't going to let Michael pass for anything in the world. The maneuver ended with both of them off the track and Schumacher getting monumentally angry. pic.twitter.com/iPuJ6Tdjld — Andoni☀️🌙 (@amendiluze) January 7, 2024

“In the first race of 2002, Montoya once again demonstrated that he had not come to F1 to see Schumacher walk around the circuits winning easily. A spectacular duel, one of those rarely seen in F1. Without DRS and with V10 engines “. It was in Austrialia In 2002.

Australia 2002 In the first race of 2002, Montoya once again showed that he had not come to F1 to see Schumacher walk around the circuits winning easily. A spectacular duel, one of those rarely seen in F1. Without DRS and with V10 engines. pic.twitter.com/HTXaMPjPq4 — Andoni☀️🌙 (@amendiluze) January 7, 2024

Then, there was another exciting event in the Malaysian Grand Prix In that same year.

Malaysia 2002 In 2002, Drive Through was implemented to punish actions on the track. In the 2nd race of the year, Montoya was the 1st to receive this sanction for a touch that would never be sanctioned today. Montoya's anger with Schumacher and the FIA ​​was tremendous. pic.twitter.com/mI9JMSRFkJ — Andoni☀️🌙 (@amendiluze) January 7, 2024

“In the middle of the 3-way fight for the World Championship between Kimi, Michael and Montoya, Juan Pablo had the best car at this part of the season for the first time since he signed for Williams. He did not hesitate to give Michael a sensational exterior that left the German out of track”.

Europe 2003 In the midst of a 3-way fight for the World Championship between Kimi, Michael and Montoya, Juan Pablo had the best car at this part of the season for the first time since he signed for Williams. He did not hesitate to do a sensational exterior to Michael that left the German off the track. pic.twitter.com/aXFeAUVrds — Andoni☀️🌙 (@amendiluze) January 7, 2024

The rivalry reached the GP of Italy of 2003.

Italy 2003 With 3 races to go, Schumacher led the World Championship with just one point ahead of Montoya. This GP was called to decide part of the championship, so Montoya wanted to risk it to snatch Michael's lead in the World Championship and become champion. pic.twitter.com/bTiORn3IcN — Andoni☀️🌙 (@amendiluze) January 7, 2024

In 2004

In San Marino 2004, “on the first lap of the GP Montoya wanted to get ahead of Schumacher to not let that much superior Ferrari escape. Michael ended up throwing Juan Pablo off the track. – I didn't see him. You have to be blind or stupid not to have missed me. seen”.

San Marino 2004 On the first lap of the GP Montoya wanted to get ahead of Schumacher to not let that much superior Ferrari escape. Michael ended up throwing Juan Pablo off the track. – I didn't see him

– You have to be blind or stupid not to have seen me.” pic.twitter.com/SksCoMsG5G — Andoni☀️🌙 (@amendiluze) January 7, 2024

That same year, but in Belgiumthis happened.

Belgium 2004 The day Schumacher won his 7th crown, Montoya left an overtake to remember at the old Spa bus stop. A pass on par with Hakkinen's in 2000 that F1 always “forgets” in its

highlights of Spa Francorchamps. pic.twitter.com/jA8J6Lb0sx — Andoni☀️🌙 (@amendiluze) January 7, 2024

