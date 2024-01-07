If it had been clear before he was born that John Lennon would redefine global pop music with his band The Beatles, would he have done so? That is of course impossible to say. No one expected anything from our John when he came into the world, but he certainly changed the music world. Okay, not on his own, but you get the idea.

What does that have to do with a Swedish car being built in China? Nothing at all. Even before the delivery of the first Volvo EX30, the car industry seems to have decided that it will be a top seller. At least in the Netherlands.

The Volvo EX30 is that cheap in the Netherlands

The EX30 is Volvo's smallest electric car and therefore also the cheapest in the range. With a starting price of 37,000 euros, it almost seems too good to be true, because that price is a lot friendlier than that of many competitors from a less premium segment.

But the number is really correct, and is also quite easy to explain. Chinese parent company Geely puts the EX30 on the same platform as family members Smart #1 and Zeekr

The EX30 is a Volvo in heart and soul

The platform may be shared, but the EX30 is – as Volvo reminds us – a real Volvo. It has been largely developed in Europe and shares the same important values ​​as the other models from the Swedish manufacturer. This means, among other things, that you can have fun if you focus on safety features, innovation and well-thought-out Scandinavian design.

Although the interior actually feels a bit empty. Everything that was not absolutely necessary was removed. Such as, to give you a sneak peek, just about all the physical buttons you could ever expect in a car.

This is the fastest Volvo at the moment

The best version of the EX30 is without a doubt the Twin Motor Performance. Because: one engine that drives the front wheels, one on the rear wheels and a combined power and torque of 428 hp and 543 Nm. All this translates into a 0-to-100 time of 3.6 seconds on the asphalt. In reality, it feels exactly as fast as you imagine it.

Immediate power, and not just a little, so you quickly see other road users become very small in your interior mirror. Add to that a pleasant dynamic and you really have a total package with the top model. Anyway, then you are at least half a euroton further.

That said, you also know: the most expensive variant is almost never the most popular, and certainly not in the Netherlands. The Volvo EX30 Single Motor is the version that you expect to see a lot, and probably in the optional Extended Range version. As mentioned, the entry-level model, the Single Motor Core, is available from just under 37k (39 in Belgium). For a basic model with a longer driving range you pay at least 41.5k (more than 44 in Belgium).

Why choose the Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range?

And to be honest, that version is not inferior to a Twin Motor Performance. Yes, you have 'only' 272 hp and the sprint to 100 km/h takes more than two seconds longer. But when it comes to range, the Single Motor Extended Range gives you the last laugh. You can travel 25 kilometers further than with the top model. That is ultimately what matters to most EV drivers, even in a small country littered with charging stations.

Moreover, you can also easily explain the lack of four-wheel drive in a positive way; After all, rear-wheel drive isn't so bad after all. Because all the power goes to the rear, you will not feel any imbalance or unwanted reactions in your steering wheel when accelerating. Not that you necessarily feel that in the Twin Motor, but oh well.

You wanted a positive note, then you get a positive note. You won't be short of power in the basic model either, press the right pedal and you'll fly towards the horizon at a nice pace. Braking is also nice: never snappy or abrupt, but always powerful enough. Initially – as is often the case in electric cars – you mainly brake on the electric motor to recover energy. If you continue with your pedal pressure, you will contact all around the blocks and discs.

Can it be compared with another Volvo?

The EX30 is a lot smaller than the XC40, but can still call itself an SUV. Yet the chassis feels considerably sportier than its type initially suggests. Don't be afraid, in the EX30 it is certainly not as if you bounce out of your seat at the first manhole cover, but you may just feel it. Not necessarily a nuisance, but good to keep in mind. By the way, the stiffer chassis comes in handy in corners. It follows its line closely and you are virtually unaffected by the disturbing effects of the weight shift from left to right.

The fact that it is more compact than its big brother is particularly noticeable in the interior. Those who are smaller in stature will easily fit in the back seat. But for taller people it will still be a bit of cramming. A consolation: once you're sitting down, you're sitting comfortably. In the back, but certainly in the front, the Swedish seats ensure – made in China, don't tell anyone – for great comfort for your derriere. Cramp? You're not going to get it. Parole. Distraction due to physical discomfort is not an option.

Where the EX30 still has something to gain

Nor is there any distraction from other things. We have already mentioned the reason for this: the interior is rather, er, austere. As if decluttering guru Marie Kondo, in addition to throwing away rage, is also an extreme one clean desk policy maintains. Do you have an idea of ​​that? What you see before you now would still be a mess compared to the interior of an EX30.

As a driver you have no speedometers in front of you and no head-up display. You have to make do with a centrally placed screen in the dashboard. Or rather, you can do it with it, because it is not really annoying. You get used to it surprisingly quickly to briefly glance to the right to check whether you are accidentally driving too fast. It is also recommended, because you will zoom past 100 in no time.

Your mother would be proud: you are finally sitting in a tidy room | Photo: © Volvo

Less so: during our test drive the central screen decided to break down. The speed was readable, but the rest no longer worked. This can of course happen in theory, in a pre-production model such as the car we were traveling in, but at such a moment you suddenly feel how dependent you are on the technology. Adjusting the mirrors is not possible without a central screen. In fact, you can't even open the economical glove compartment.

Sustainable materials in a car under 40k

The interior finish is as you can expect from Volvo: good.

The materials are surprising, from upholstery with a 3D knitted pattern and recycled plastics to floor mats made from recycled PET bottles. Totally great, er, great. Also nice: the subtle door handles and directional elements on the ventilation grilles.

The handlebar is compact and beefy, with easy-to-reach buttons (a few buttons anyway!), some of which you can also program yourself. Handy, if you one pedal driving want to quickly set up. Everything is designed in such a way that it contributes to that elusive, but clearly visible, premium feeling. They are doing well, those Swedes.

By the way, if you look carefully you can find a number of moose in the interior. A little bit from the designers, it should be possible. You will find another one outside the car. Hint: you need a little bit in one frunky direction thinking.

The appearance of the new Volvo scores points

In any case, it can be said that the design of the EX30 is successful. This EV has no grille and nothing that secretly passes for one. Great, because such a thing is not necessary on this car. And yet the front is immediately recognizable as a Volvo, although the logo in the middle of the headlights also helps. The wide-looking rear is particularly successful. Clean lines, beautifully designed lamp units. Also worth mentioning are the beautiful frameless exterior mirrors that match the interior mirror nicely.

Is there nothing to complain about this compact electric Volvo? Well, very little. Yes, it is annoying that in a car called Twin Motor Performance you have to go through an entire menu to activate the sportiest driving mode. And yes, you have to open the glove compartment with a non-physical button. But if we're honest, it's all quite surmountable. The EX30 looks good, sits comfortably, drives well and – whichever version you choose – quickly gets used to what it has to do. Add to that its attractive price and things must be strange if this Volvo does not want to turn out to be the prodigy it promises to be.

Specifications of the Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range (2023)

Engine

1 electric motor

272 hp

343 Nm

69 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.3 s

top speed 180 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.7 kWh/100 km A label

Range

480 km (WLTP)

Loading time

7.5 hours at 11 kWh

26 min. at 175 kWh (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,233×1,836x

1,555 mm (lxwxh)

2,650 mm (wheelbase)

>1,730 kg

318 / 904 l (luggage)

Prices

€41,495 (NL)

€44,240 (B)