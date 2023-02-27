The popular children’s book writer, who marked several generations with his work, was 93 years old
The writer Juan Muñoz Martín, who marked several generations of readers with his popular books of children’s and youth literature, has died this Monday at the age of 93, as announced by his official Twitter account.
«Dear readers and students of Juan Muñoz, sadly we announce his death. His books will always make us rec
