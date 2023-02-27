Chthonic Penumbra was shown at Milan Fashion Week, the collaboration between the video game Diablo IV and the Danish maison Han Kjøbenhaven. It is a collection whose models offer hand-made elements in synthetic fur, vegan leather, feathers and gray and black shades, with white, pearl-colored and lighter chrome hints. The presentation aims to inspire images of “the underworld as a beautiful place”. Viewers were treated to a conceptual journey through creative director Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen’s designs, inspired by the world of Sanctuary and the mother of demons from Diablo IV, Lilith. John Mueller, artistic director of Diablo IV, says: “Working with an iconic fashion brand like Han Kjøbenhavn makes us really excited and we can’t wait to join our minds to show even more the potential and creativity of this collaboration. Being able to connect with the world of fashion in such an authentic and original way has been truly a great joy and we are proud to be a part of it. Now we just have to wait for the official launch of Diablo IV”.

Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen, Founder & Artistic Director of Han Kjøbenhavn commented: “Working with Blizzard Entertainment is one of our most heartfelt and natural collaborations. We share with them aesthetic vision and creative vision, and this has made working on the Diablo-inspired collection very pleasant IV. The visual expression of the game and my way of working have many similarities and this has given me the opportunity to really combine the two worlds and the emotions connected to them”. The ready-to-wear collection will debut in the autumn/winter 2023 presentation and will be available for purchase during summer 2023.