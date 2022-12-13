Salesman of agricultural machinery, tourism entrepreneur and naturalist
«The fight for the environment has moved from the street to networks and offices»
Juan José Nicolás (Murcia, 1974) is an archetype of commitment to the environment from a young age. His eagerness to participate in the fight for the protection of nature, which led him to collaborate with the Association of Naturalists of the Sureste (ANSE) as a minor, has expanded over the years towards a commitment that already extends to his mine
#Juan #José #Nicolás #López #Europes #ear #pulls #key #conservationism
Leave a Reply