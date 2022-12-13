Juan José Nicolás equipped with his camera in the middle of the mountains. / BEATRIZ LOPEZ MARTINEZ

Juan José Nicolás (Murcia, 1974) is an archetype of commitment to the environment from a young age. His eagerness to participate in the fight for the protection of nature, which led him to collaborate with the Association of Naturalists of the Sureste (ANSE) as a minor, has expanded over the years towards a commitment that already extends to his mine