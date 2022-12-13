Bryansk governor Bogomaz announced the shelling of the city of Klintsy by Ukrainian troops

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) shelled the city of Klintsy at night. This was announced by the Governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz in his Telegram-channel.

The head of the region noted that the projectile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the city was shot down by the air defense system.

“The missile was destroyed, some parts fell into the territory of the industrial zone. There were no casualties or damage. Operational services are working on the spot,” Bogomaz said.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on the Pankov farm in the Belgorod region, and before that, the village of Guevo, Sudzhansky district, Kursk region, was shelled.