These are decisive days for the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who is looking for a club that will allow him to play one more season in Europe after his departure from Inter Milan last June 30th.

The one born in Necocli (Antioquia) He will complete two months as a free agent and offers are taking time to appear, as very few projects attract his attention. Square He is clear about staying in the Old Continent and would close the door to offers from South America, the United States or the Middle East.

Atalanta would be Cuadrado’s destination

Last week, the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that the Colombian player was on the agenda of the Atalantawho were looking for a player who could play as a right winger to face the Champions League.

The Bergamo team moved for the Italian Raoul Bellanova and signed him to fill that position, but from Italy they reveal that the door has not been closed to Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

The team’s management would be studying the signing of the Antioquian as a free agent, according to the journalist Alfredo Pedulla. “Despite the arrival of Bellanova, Atalanta are specifically considering the arrival of Juan Cuadrado who, as expected, has put the other two offers he received on hold.”

He Coach Gian Piero Gasperini I would be very interested in Cuadrado because of his experience in the Italian Serie A and in big matches in the Champions Leaguea tournament that the Bergamo team will participate in after winning the Europa League.

“Cuadrado has completely opened up to Atalanta, for Gasperini having an extra winger in a season full of commitments would be fundamental. That is why Cuadrado is getting closer and closer… Cuadrado’s wait could be rewarded in the sense that the discussions are progressing profitably, pending the reaching of a definitive agreement,” said Pedulla.

Gianluca Di Marzio follows the same line and comments on its website that the arrival of Bellanova would not cover the signing of Cuadrado who could become an Atalanta player in the next few days.

The Colombian has one week left to find a team, and his entourage must move quickly as the transfer market in Europe’s ‘big leagues’ ends this Friday, August 30.

