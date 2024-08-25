The countdown to the Italian Bike Weekthe end of summer event that brings back to Lignano Sabbiadoro (UD) passion for engines. Born from an offshoot of the Biker Fest International (240,000 visitors in the May 2024 edition), the IBW will take place on the weekend of September 12-15 with the desire to repeat and surpass last year’s success, when the event almost reached the 50,000 visitors in four days for a wonderful end to the season.
The spotlight will be on two wheels, in particular on the sectors Adventure & Off Road, but the traditional appointment cannot be missed US Car on the Beach: the mega rally of American cars, one of the largest in our country with over 200 cars in its latest edition, it will welcome enthusiasts from all over Italy and even from abroad, transforming the Adriatic seaside town into a corner of Florida under the direction of the specialized magazine Cruising Life and of the Pordenone club Old School Garage. Two the main news of 2024which concern the “Where” and the “When”.
As regards the first aspect, the meeting point moves from the parking lot in front of the Luna Park on Viale Europa at the Market Area of Lignano Sabbiadoro, next to the G. Teghil Stadium. The incredible participation of the last editions has pushed the organizers to reserve a huge square of over 25,000 m2 to American Cars only, which for the first time will have an area exclusively dedicated to them (Link: Market Area Coordinates). Moving on to the “When”the US Car on the Beach will always take place on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th, but the highly anticipated maxi-parade through the streets of Lignano will be brought forward to Saturday morningstarting at 11am (therefore, it will not take place on Sunday, as in previous editions). In this way all enthusiasts, tourists and curious people will have the opportunity to fully enjoy theFrecce Tricolori airshowwhich on Sunday afternoon will color the sky of Lignano green, white and red with their breathtaking evolutions. Confirmed, however, the Car awards ceremony more particular, the best customizations, the rarest models and the best preserved specimens, which will be evaluated by the experts of Cruising Life.
