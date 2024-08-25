The countdown to the Italian Bike Weekthe end of summer event that brings back to Lignano Sabbiadoro (UD) passion for engines. Born from an offshoot of the Biker Fest International (240,000 visitors in the May 2024 edition), the IBW will take place on the weekend of September 12-15 with the desire to repeat and surpass last year’s success, when the event almost reached the 50,000 visitors in four days for a wonderful end to the season.

See you at the Italian Bike Week

The spotlight will be on two wheels, in particular on the sectors Adventure & Off Road, but the traditional appointment cannot be missed US Car on the Beach: the mega rally of American cars, one of the largest in our country with over 200 cars in its latest edition, it will welcome enthusiasts from all over Italy and even from abroad, transforming the Adriatic seaside town into a corner of Florida under the direction of the specialized magazine Cruising Life and of the Pordenone club Old School Garage. Two the main news of 2024which concern the “Where” and the “When”.

How US Car on the Beach is changing