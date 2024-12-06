The National Police has dismantled a point of sale of narcotic substances in Valencia and arrested a 40-year-old man of Moroccan origin, allegedly responsible for a crime of drug traffic. More than three grams of cocaine, fourteen of marijuana and two mobile phones have been seized.

The investigation work was initiated by the judicial police of the Trànsits District Police Station, after learning of the possible existence of a black spot in the area, close to an educational centerwhere drugs would be distributed.

Through the efforts carried out, various buyers were observed with the same modus operandi. They approached the portal or the surroundings of the property in question, and after ringing the phone, they notified of their arrival by instant messaging or call.

Next, they entered the building and carried out the transaction inside the property, and later left it with the purchased substance.









That is why an entry and search was carried out at the home of the investigated person with the collaboration of the Canine Guide Unit and his arrest was carried out. The arrested person, with numerous police recordshas been brought to judicial disposal.