Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is one of the great pearls in the free player transfer market. The Colombian decided not to renew his contract with Juventus Turin and his future is still up in the air, although he is not short of offers.

Cuadrado said goodbye to the ‘vecchia signora’ like a true star, after eight seasons wearing the bianconeri team’s jacket, where he played 314 games, scored 26 goals and distributed 65 assists.

In addition, the coffee grower was key in the 11 titles won by Juventus in recent years, five Serie A, four Italian Cups and 2 Italian Super Cups.

Although the decision was quite complicated, the 35-year-old inclined not to renew the contract that he had with the Turin club, due to the low ground that the board was offering him, he indicated in recent days La Gazzetta dello Sport.

In addition, some Italian media revealed that Juventus came to offer close to a million euros a year, figure that did not convince the footballer born in Necoclí.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia



After entering the history of the ‘vecchia signora’, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is looking for a team for next season and on the table would have two rather seductive and important offers.

According to information from Alfredo Pedullaan Italian journalist specialized in the transfer market, from the Turkish Super League they approached the Colombian with a million-dollar offer that is around four million euros per season.

#Fenerbahce have offered #Square a two-year contract worth 4 million per season. Pressing unanswered for now. There is an agreement with #Becaobut #Udinese releases him for 10 million + 2 in bonuses — Alfredo Pedulla (@AlfredoPedulla) June 28, 2023

The information was confirmed by Turkish media, who revealed that the offer was made by the Fenerbahce, club that is looking for reinforcements on the wings after the departure of Arda Güler to Real Madrid and that wants to tempt the Colombian with a two year contract.

However, it is not the only option that the player of the Colombian National Team is considering. According to the journalist Rudy Galetti, There is a club from Saudi Arabia that is very interested in having the services of the Colombian winger and they would convince him with a multi-million dollar offer.

“Juan Cuadrado is in advanced talks with a Saudi club: As revealed exactly one month ago, the former Juventus player was seriously considering the proposal received from Arabia. Some details are missing to be fixed, but the feeling is that the closed deal may arrive soon,” the communicator indicated.

Although the interested Arab club has not been confirmed, the Colombian star could follow in the footsteps of his friends Cristiano Ronaldo and David Ospinawho complete one season in the Saudi Arabian League.

