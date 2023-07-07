Eintracht Frankfurt has the services of the longtime Cologne midfield chiefs Ellyes Skhiri secured. Skhiri, whose contract with FC had expired, signed with Hessen until the summer of 2027. The Tunisian had previously said goodbye to the Cologne fans with a long post. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder had played for Cologne since 2019.

“In Ellyes Skhiri we were able to sign an absolute dream player. He is a seasoned Bundesliga player with plenty of national and international experience,” said Frankfurt’s sporting director Markus Krösche: “Despite lucrative offers from home and abroad, he opted for Eintracht and thus underlined how much he identifies with the task here in Frankfurt. Ellyes will be an important player and stabilizer in defensive midfield.”

FC had struggled to keep Skhiri tied for longer. But the World Cup participant decided on a new challenge. “A new adventure is waiting for him,” Skhiri wrote on Instagram. “A new stage that I hope will allow me to evolve and advance to achieve my dreams and sporting goals.” (sid)