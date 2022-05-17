Last weekend, the quarterfinal series of the Clausura 2022 tournament ended where the Atlas eliminated its staunch rival, the Chivas in the Clásico Tapatío, as expected it was a confrontation where the players wanted to win to give it the joy to your fans.
In the end, the red and blacks and current champions of Mexican soccer came out victorious, but that did not leave silence to Christian Calderon in social networks that minimized the championship of the foxes, for which the anger was immediately armed through Instagram.
In addition to this, thewhip‘ has shown love for the red and white colors, because despite having left the basic forces of the red and black, he has expressed his love for the Sacred Flock, so much so that he has shown it with kisses to the shield.
Through his Instagram account, the red and black player, Edgar Zaldivarwrote a post with the following description: “the only duty we have with history is to rewrite it and we are ready. Atte: The champions of Mexican soccer“.
And among the comments, he highlighted Christian Calderon where he commented: “they are missing 10“, referring to the difference in title between one team and another, but the athletic player did not stay like that and answered the following: “How many have you, my vocalist from the band Los Guacamayos de Tepic? According to you we would never be and we were before you“.
In the same way, the former player of the red and black also entered the scene, Jairo Torreswho was also champion with the team and who currently plays in the chicago fire of Major League Soccer. “This happens when you don’t have a basic education, my Édgar Zaldívar. They don’t teach you to close your ortho either,” wrote the former athlete soccer player.
