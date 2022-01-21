This Friday’s session started very early to Juan FernandoQuintero. The midfielder, who arrived in Buenos Aires a few hours ago, got up early to present the medical check-up with River Plate, a team to which he returns after spending a year in the Chinese soccer.

I can’t wait to be with my new companions. This is a new challenge and that is the mentality that we must have in River

Quintero arrived with his representative, Rodrigo Riep, and former soccer player John Javier ‘Choronta’ Restrepo.

The player has a minor injury to the internal collateral ligament of the left knee, which will keep him away from competitions and doing differential work for several days.

The situation will delay his preseason work with the millionaire team, but it should not prevent him from signing his new contract at the club’s facilities during the day.

“I’m happy, we hope to have a good season, I can’t wait to be with my new teammates. This is a new challenge and that is the mentality that we must have in River”, said Quintero, remembered for his great deeds with the crossed band team.

Quintero, unforgettable hero for River Plate

During his first stage with River Plate he was directed by Marcelo Gallardo. At that time he had a little more than 60 games, scored 12 official goals and was a hero in the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores, played in Madrid against Boca Juniors.

A great goal that he converted in added time began to define the most important title in the history of the River Plate team against their staunch rival.

Juan Fernando Quintero returns today. For those who do not remember, he scored this goal in the final of the Copa Libertadores 2018 (return) between River and Boca, played for the first and only time in history in Europe (Madrid, Spain) with both biases. It was a 3-1 victory for River. https://t.co/05lsGiJ60u – Nacho (@nachr10) January 20, 2022

