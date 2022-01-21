as you know, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It has a physical edition for Xbox and PS4. However, the long-awaited Nintendo Switch cartridge was not available last December. After several weeks without information about it, today it has been confirmed when will the box of this title reach the hands of the users of the hybrid console.

Through its official Twitter account, Nintendo has revealed that the physical edition of GTA: The Trilogy will be available next February 11, 2022. We remind you that this version requires an additional download, since the three titles are too much for the cartridge.

The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for #NintendoSwitch will be available in stores on February 11th! pic.twitter.com/zos8i4zEaJ —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

Although this was one of the most anticipated collections of the past year, many were disappointed not to receive the work they wanted. Although it is true that there were problems during its launch, some of the complaints were exaggerated, and the end product is not as bad as some people have pointed out.

Remember, GTA: The Trilogy It will physically arrive on Nintendo Switch on February 11, 2022. The digital version has been available since last December. On related topics, the CEO of Take-Two is happy with the sales of this collection. Similarly, GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S could be delayed once again.

Via: Nintendo