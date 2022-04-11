Juan Fernando Quintero was part of the squad of the Colombian National Team that played the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. The current River Plate player scored goals in both tournaments: in 2014, against the Ivory Coast, and in 2018, against Japan.

Now, the entire National Team will have to watch the World Cup on television, after the painful elimination of Qatar 2022. Quintero was asked about what happened to the team, which Carlos Queiroz directed at the beginning and then Reinaldo Rueda took over. And the player came out with a surprising answer.

Quintero’s phrase about eliminating the World Cup

“Many times, taking blame when we don’t qualify for the World Cup is easy, but you have to see the positive. See what mistakes we made and move on. We will have to watch it from home, but we will have to get up again hungry to go to the next World Cup,” said Quintero.

Quintero had been criticized for returning to River as a showcase to return to the National Team. It should be remembered that, while he was in China, he was left out of a couple of calls for issues related to covid-19. The footballer denied that this was his intention.

“I come to River to enjoy and have the responsibility of representing such a big club. It’s my house, I’ve always been close. What one does in the club, leads to the national team, which has nothing to do with using River to go to the World Cup. I have the responsibility to represent River, I am happy and I accept the challenge. Using River is not necessary. I’m happy to be here,” she explained.

Quintero could only be in seven of Colombia’s 18 games in the qualifying round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. He did not score goals or provide any assistance.

