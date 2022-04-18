Juan Fernando Quintero is honest with Reinaldo Rueda: emotional farewell

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Quintero celebrates his goal against Honduras.
The Colombian Football Federation confirmed the dismissal of the DT.
April 18, 2022, 04:39 PM
Reinaldo Rueda ceased to be the Colombia coach, after the failure in the qualifying round for the Qatar-2022 World Cup, The soccer federation reported this Monday.
After the news was known, which had been known since the end of the tie and only the officialization of the FCF was missing, the reaction of the midfielder came Juan Fernando Quintero, River Plate midfielder and who had an emotional farewell for the DT, in which he did not hide his sadness because the objectives were not achieved.
Quintero’s message
“Teacher, More than anyone I know the pain we all feel after not qualifying for the World Cup, but that doesn’t take away how good you are and that your person makes you even greater. Thank you and success in what follows. I love you, teacher” , wrote the flyer on his Twitter account.
Wheel’s departure
“The Executive Committee of the Colombian Football Federation (…) agreed with Professor Reinaldo Rueda his dismissal from the position of technical director of the Colombian Men’s Senior Team as well as his technical staff,” the entity said in a statement.
Rueda leaves the Colombian bench harassed by the elimination of the Qatar-2022 World Cup, the first maximum appointment to which Colombia has not qualified since 2010.
SPORTS
