Juan Fernández Street will have a two-way itinerary for cyclists in autumn, as confirmed this week by the Councilor for Public Roads, Juan Pedro Torralba. The road that runs from the Paseo de Alfonso XIII towards Ciudad Jardín will have a roadway divided into two lanes for road traffic towards the Ensanche, which has not been marked since it was resurfaced months ago. The one on the right will have a preferential use for cyclists in the direction of Jorge Juan. Likewise, it has been arranged that on the left side a specific itinerary for bicycles in the direction of Alfonso XIII be enabled.

The labeling of both bike lanes will resolve, in the coming weeks, one of the unknowns that have kept citizens in suspense since the reform of the street left it unmarked, apart from the zebra crossings, which were repainted. The City Council frames this action within its mobility plans.

The bike lane expansion program involves doubling, in the next two years, the 8 kilometers of paths set up for cyclists, including the new routes to the Vía Verde del Barrio Peral and to the campus of the Universidad Católica (UCAM) in Los pains. The second of the projects also has to do with the mobility plan in the Ensanche. The City Council will soon develop a pilot plan to enable the so-called ‘superblocks’. This is a program to concentrate traffic on certain main roads and preserve, above all, certain one-way roads for pedestrian traffic. This plan also includes Ramón y Cajal and Reina Victoria streets.