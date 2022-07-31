Home page politics

Russia records heavy losses in the Ukraine war. Now the Kremlin has to come up with something: the news ticker.

Almost five months after the invasion of the Ukraine the Russian forces fight with heavy losses.

Russia devises a new plan to make up for the losses in Ukraine war to compensate.

Editor’s note: The information in Ukraine conflict partly come from warring factions and cannot be checked directly and independently.

+++ 10.30 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian army’s latest statistics on Russia’s casualties, 40,830 soldiers have already been killed. In addition, 223 military aircraft and 1763 tanks were destroyed. An overview of the data:

Soldiers: 40,830

40,830 planes: 223

223 Helicopter: 190

190 Tank: 1763

1763 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 4004

4004 Artillery Systems: 916

916 Air defense systems: 117

117 Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 259

259 Cars and other vehicles: 2902

2902 Ships: 15

15 Unmanned Combat Drones: 7353

7353 As of Sunday 31 July 2022

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Update from Sunday, July 31, 6:00 a.m.: The Ukrainian military says it has killed dozens of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including in the Kherson region, which is the focus of Kiev’s counter-offensive in that part of the country and is a key link to Moscow’s supply lines. The train service to Cherson via the Dnieper was interrupted, the military command south announced on Saturday. This could further isolate Russian forces west of the river from supplies to occupied Crimea and the East. This information cannot be independently verified.

A Russian Army soldier near Mariupol. (Iconic photo) © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Imago Images

First report from Saturday, July 30, 4:30 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian military, Ukrainian paratroopers brought down a Russian nuclear-capable Su-25 fighter plane over the Donetsk region on Friday (July 29). This is reported by the Ukrainian news portal Kyiv Independent. The information cannot be independently verified. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, at least 222 Russian military planes have been shot down since the start of the war. Russia has not given any information about casualties in the war.

