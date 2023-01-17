Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Juan Daniel Roa would return to Santa Fe

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Santa Fe vs. Junior

Actions of the Santa Fe vs. Junior.

Photo:

Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Actions of the Santa Fe vs. Junior.

The Bogota club continues to build.

recently in Santa Fe confirmed the arrival of Hugo Rodallegaafter the negotiations and that the cali america ruled out their connection, but they have not remained with their arms crossed.

The arrival of Harold Rivera as a coach marked the beginning of the new process, after the departure of Alfredo Arias.

Now, the cardinal squad reported the return of one of the club’s historical players, in recent times.

It’s red again

Santa Fe confirmed the return of Juan Daniel Roa, as a new reinforcement for 2023.

The footballer was announced through social networks, where they confirm that he has been working alongside the group for a few days.

Roa has played a total of 405 matches with the Santa Fe jersey, where he has won eight titles, including the well-remembered 2015 Copa Sudamericana.

