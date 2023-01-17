Juan Daniel Roa would return to Santa Fe

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Actions of the Santa Fe vs. Junior.
Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME
The Bogota club continues to build.
January 17, 2023, 08:07 AM
recently in Santa Fe confirmed the arrival of Hugo Rodallegaafter the negotiations and that the cali america ruled out their connection, but they have not remained with their arms crossed.
The arrival of Harold Rivera as a coach marked the beginning of the new process, after the departure of Alfredo Arias.
Now, the cardinal squad reported the return of one of the club’s historical players, in recent times.
It’s red again
Santa Fe confirmed the return of Juan Daniel Roa, as a new reinforcement for 2023.
The footballer was announced through social networks, where they confirm that he has been working alongside the group for a few days.
Roa has played a total of 405 matches with the Santa Fe jersey, where he has won eight titles, including the well-remembered 2015 Copa Sudamericana.
