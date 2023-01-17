Home page World

At least 69 of 72 passengers died in a plane crash in Nepal. The rest are yet to be recovered. The news ticker.

Update from January 16, 4:21 p.m.: The bodies of 69 of the 72 inmates have since been found, and hopes of finding anyone alive are dwindling in Nepal. A video is currently circulating on social networks that one of the passengers in the crashing machine is said to have filmed. It is said to have been streamed as a Facebook video, showing the last minute and a half before the crash. You can see several laughing people on the plane and a view out of the window. The landing approach seems calm, then suddenly only fire can be seen.

Plane crashed in Nepal: Facebook stream from the machine shortly before the crash is probably real

According to the dpa fact check team, the course of the flight, as far as it can be seen from the view from the plane window, corresponds to the official information. dpa also contacted a man whose name was on the official list of contact persons. He confirmed that one of the men in the video was his friend and was wearing the same clothes as before departure.

With regional airlines as with the crashed machine, it is unusual worldwide to be allowed to use the mobile network during the flight, said the founder and managing director of the Jacdec flight accident office in Hamburg, Jan-Arwed Richter, who maintains a database on worldwide aircraft accidents. In the 1990s, cell phone use was banned on airplanes because of incidents in which the on-board electronics were affected by cell phone radio waves. No such cases have been reported since the 1990s. Some airlines now allow the use of the mobile network during the flight.

Plane crash in Nepal: Black box of the machine found

Update from January 16, 1:27 p.m.: The hope of survivors Plane crash in Nepal continues to dwindle. But now the black box has been found. In addition, the bodies of 69 of the 72 people on board have now been found, said the coordinator of the rescue work on Monday of the German Press Agency. The bodies would be handed over to relatives after identification. Rescue work on the wreck in and around a 300-meter-deep gorge in the city of Pokhara and investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

The airline Yeti Airlines, for which the accident machine was in use, is on an EU blacklist because of safety concerns. Due to safety concerns, Nepalese airlines are not allowed to fly in EU airspace, and the safety supervision by the Nepalese aviation authorities is insufficient from the European Union’s point of view.

Update from January 16, 09:46: The hope of finding survivors after the plane crash is dwindling. “We are praying for a miracle, but the hope of finding anyone alive is zero,” a senior official said Monday. The emergency services worked late into the night. Of the 72 passengers, 68 have been recovered dead so far. The other four passengers are still to be recovered. In Nepal, the victims were commemorated with a day of national mourning.

Plane carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal: almost all passengers recovered dead

Update from January 15, 3:25 p.m.: According to the latest findings, at least 69 people of the 72 passengers died in the plane crash in Nepal. Their bodies were recovered from the crash site in the middle of the city of Pokhara, according to Nepalese Yeti Airlines. The city is a popular starting point for trekking tours in the Himalayas. It is one of the worst plane crashes in Nepal in years.

The machine crashed in the morning on the half-hour flight between the capital Kathmandu and the second largest city Pokhara on the landing approach, according to the Nepalese aviation authority. The last contact with the airport was at 10:50 a.m. local time.

The wreck remained according to the dpa lying in a ravine in the middle of the city. Hundreds of police officers and army personnel were used in the rescue work, said a police spokesman. According to local media, locals also helped extinguish the fire. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Plane carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal – death toll rises

Update from January 15, 1:39 p.m.: At least 68 bodies have been recovered after a domestic plane crashed with 72 people on board in Nepal. This was announced by the airport authority on Sunday. The local Yeti Airlines plane crashed on Sunday morning on the route between the capital Kathmandu and Pokhara shortly before landing.

The rescue work and investigations into the cause of the crash continued. Yeti Airlines, like other Nepalese airlines, is blacklisted by the Nepalese government over safety concerns EU for airlines and may not fly in European airspace.

Update from January 15, 11:44 am: A Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Nepal on Sunday. Shortly before landing in the city of Pokhara, the plane crashed into a ravine. The machine started in Kathmandu with 72 passengers. At least 67 people died in the plane crash, officials said. Hundreds of rescue workers are at the scene of the accident.

Footage posted on social media shows them climbing around parts of the broken plane. There were video clips that said there was a fire at the crash site. After the crash, rescue workers fought the flames rising from the wreckage, thick smoke hung over the gorge. Debris was scattered in a wide area. Hundreds of curious people gathered around the crash site.

It was unclear whether there were any survivors, a spokesman for Yeti Airlines said after the accident on Sunday. The news agency afp reports. According to the airline, 15 foreigners were on board, including five Indians, four Russians and two Koreans.

Plane crashes into ravine before landing: video on social networks shows machine shortly before the accident

A video showing the plane just before the crash is circulating on the Internet. The plane flies low over a residential area and then suddenly tilts to the left, then a loud explosion is heard and the ground trembles.

Hundreds of rescue workers at the scene of the accident: the number of fatalities is increasing

Update from January 15, 9:23 a.m: At least 40 people have died in Sunday’s plane crash in Nepal, in the city of Pokhara. This is reported by the Reuters news agency, citing an official from the aviation authority. This is the worst plane crash in the Himalayan country in almost five years.

Hundreds of rescue workers search the scene of the accident. The local Yeti Airlines plane lost contact with the airport at 10:50 a.m. Then the plane with 72 passengers and crew members on board crashed into the so-called Seti Gorge, the aviation authority said in a statement. The weather at the time of the crash would have been clear.

Update from January 15, 9:09 am: A passenger plane crashed in Nepal just before landing. According to the police, there were 68 passengers and several crew members on board the local Yeti Airlines machine. A police spokesman in Pokhara told the German Press Agency on Sunday that 29 bodies have been recovered so far.

300 police officers and additional members of the army are on site for rescue work, the spokesman said.

Plane crash in Nepal: At least 30 dead when a Yeti Airlines plane crashes

The plane crashed on Sunday morning on the route between the capital Kathmandu and Pokhara shortly before landing. In addition to Nepalese, there were also Indians, Russians, Koreans and one person each from Ireland, Argentina and France on board, the Indian news agency ANI reported, citing airport authorities. Plumes of smoke and fire can be seen above the alleged crash site on videos and photos on social networks.

The Nepalese city of Pokhara is located about 200 kilometers northwest of Kathmandu and is the starting point for numerous trekking tours in the Himalayas, including the Annapurna circuit. The Annapurna massif is a popular trekking region in the country. There have been several plane crashes in the mountainous region. Last year, 22 people died in a crash on the Pokhara-Jomsom flight route, including 2 Hessians.

Plane crashes in Nepal – “Don’t know if there are any survivors”

First report from January 15, 2023

Kathmandu – A plane carrying 72 people on board has crashed in Nepal. “We don’t know at the moment if there are any survivors,” a spokesman for Yeti Airlines told AFP on Sunday (January 15). Among the 72 people on board are 68 passengers and four crew members. The rescue work is in progress.

The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal. The wreck was on fire. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire and rescue passengers, a local official said. (AFP/dpa/frs)