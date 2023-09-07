Juan Cruz Real does not resist and steps aside as coach of Deportes Tolima

This Wednesday, Deportivo Pereira came from behind twice to win their first away game in Liga II-2023 and beat 2-3 against Sports Tolimain a pending matchday 7.

The matecaña took off a cross, since he had not won away from home, in the middle of a very bad campaign this semester in the championship. And by the way, he left the crisis to Tolima, which is not taking off.

And that the pijao took the lead after 16 minutes, in a good individual play by Alex Castro to make it 1-0. Pereira woke up in the second half: at 61′, Ángelo Rodríguez equalized and at 68′ a penalty came for Carlos Ramírez to change it for 1-2.

Cruz is leaving

In the press conference after the game, coach Juan Cruz Real announced his departure from the red wine team.

“I am going to speak once and I do not accept any more questions. Since we arrived we have 43 percent of the points, today was important and it did not happen. Mistakes are made that cost games. It is something that takes away our strength in terms of the process” the coach initially said.

“The best thing at this moment, seeing the process and respecting the dedication of the players, sometimes things don’t work out, they try but… the team is not giving the football response and The most honest thing is to tell the club to start another process that someone arrives who can try…”said the coach and thanked the club, the leadership and the players.

SPORTS

More sports news