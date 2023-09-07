Deputies were invited to head the Ministries of Sport and Ports and Airports, respectively

the deputies Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE) shared their acceptance of the president’s invitation Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to join the government as ministers. In a note released on the night of this Wednesday (September 6, 2023), Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency) announced the entry of the PP and the Republicans in the government.

Fufuca will assume the Ministry of Sports in place of Ana Moser. Silvio Costa Filho will be responsible for the Ministry of Ports and Airports, and Márcio França (PSB), then head of the body, will assume the new Ministry of Micro and Small Companies. The body will be created based on an existing structure at the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, under the command of the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

“Extremely relevant Ministry for the economy of our country where, for example, 95% of exports and imports from Brazil pass through our ports”wrote Silvio Costa Filho in your Instagram profile. He thanked Lula for his trust and declared: “Alongside the National Congress, we will continue to work for a fairer and more solidary country. Brazil is back!”.

Fufuca already stated what “the great challenge will be to place Sport definitively as a State policy, due to its undeniable social and cultural importance”. The deputy said that he will look for strategies, plans and goals, in addition to guiding his actions in the “dialogue, respect, balance and responsibility”, like you already do.

Finally, he thanked the Progressives group in the Chamber of Deputies and the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL): “Many thanks to this group, so strong and so active, which works tirelessly for the good of our Brazil”. When thanking Lula, Fufuca said that the president’s attitude “strengthens democracy and honors the Powers of our Republic”.