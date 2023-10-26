His participation in ‘Papá en Apuros’ as Martín Seminario on the screens of Latin Television He has come to win the affection of Peruvians, just as he did at the time in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. Despite his performance in different productions, Juan Carlos Rey de Castro assured that he has a reason why he decided to follow a career that is not related to acting.

The national artist, who has gone through ‘There is room at the bottom‘, ‘Av. Larco, the movie’, ‘La Foquita: 10th street‘ and other productions he started on television as the host of a children’s program, when he was just 12 years old. Besides, Juan Carlos King of Castro He represented Peru in a cultural space for Discovery Kids, but his career on the small screen suffered an interruption when he decided to enter university.

What career path away from acting did Juan Carlos Rey de Castro study?

From a very young age he confirmed that he liked to be in front of cameras and reflectors. Although he already had a connection with television – he hosted ‘Chiquitoons’ – the singer also He preferred to study Industrial Engineering because he wanted to be a successful businessman. However, he gave up a stable job to enroll in a course, which made him change his mind and he was able to find out what he wanted to do.

“I always knew I liked acting, but I also wanted to pursue a career. I liked the idea of ​​being a businessman and not relying solely on acting. This decision not only helps if they don’t call me (to act), but also when the character doesn’t fulfill you,” he expressed in an interview for Correo.

After finishing his engineering degree, Juan Carlos King of Castro He had the opportunity to work in a company, where he was offered an important position, but he decided to “leave the job that fascinated him to try something that he was passionate about.” At that time, the artist reaffirmed that his future was in acting.

Juan Carlos Rey de Castro left his Industrial Engineering career to dedicate himself to acting. Photo: Latina

How was Juan Carlos Rey de Castro’s debut on Peruvian television?

In 1998, the program ‘Chiquitoons‘, broadcast by Latina, gave Juan Carlos Rey de Castro the opportunity to debut on the small screen along with four other teenagers, including actor Sergio Gjurinovic, who was from his school class. Of the group of drivers of the children’s space, only the two dedicated themselves to acting. After 25 years, the singer returned to what was once his television home with Luciana Blomberg to star in ‘Dad in Trouble’.