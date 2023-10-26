You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
America vs. Boyaca Chico
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
America vs. Boyacá Chicó
They face each other in a match on date 19 of the League.
Once Caldas and America They face each other this Thursday on date 19 of the League, starting at 6:10 pm, at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales.
America is already classified; Once Caldas is already eliminated. The match becomes important for the scarlet team that seeks to secure a place as the top seed for the home run draw.
