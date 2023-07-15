Juan Carlos Osorio returned to the football rattle in America this week, when the newspaper Diez announced that in Honduras they have him as one of the candidates to lead the National Team of that country, after a poor performance in the Gold Cup.

However, the Risaraldense coach, although he listened to the offer, replied that his priority is Zamalek, the Egyptian team he joined in April this year.

Osorio had been doing a very good campaign in Egypt. In the first ten games that he coached, he had won seven, drawn two and lost only one, and had achieved six consecutive victories.

Zamalek’s painful defeat and Osorio’s annoyance

However, this Thursday, Zamalek suffered a strong and painful defeat, losing 4-1 against Al Ahly, in one of the football classics in that country.

During that match, Osorio had a strong encounter with a rival player, defender Mohamed Abdelmonem, after an action that the Colombian coach did not like at all.

At one point in the game, Abdelmonem wanted to play from the back and when he wanted to pass the ball, he ended up stepping on the ball and changing direction to find another teammate.

Osorio, at the end of the game, made a strong claim to Abdelmonem and another Al Ahly player, Yasser Ibrahim. The Colombian coach, at the point of signs, did not hide his annoyance and at the point of gestures he repeated the way in which the first had done the action that he considered an offense.

The defeat against Al Ahly did not go down well with Zamalek, who, according to press reports, were thinking of firing Osorio.

