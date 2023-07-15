













Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0: Get 2XP with this promo with Uber Eats







The dynamic is very simple. You just have to enter the app, ask for something from McDonalds, Subway, Cinépolis, Sushi Ittoamong others, and you will get a 2XP code that you can use in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II or Warzone 2.0.

Now, there is a little extra, because if you are a member of uberonethe code you get will give you double in-game minutes so you can generate more experience and upgrade your battle pass.

Source:: Uber Eats

“Uber Eats is everything. It’s food, it’s a pharmacy and now even codes for gamers. You only have to order with the touch of a button and that’s it, to concentrate on the next campaign”, said Daniel Colunga, General Director of Uber Eats Mexico.

Source: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0: Season 4 is renewed with content from The Boys

“We are very happy to work in this alliance with Uber in Mexico and we are sure it will help us reach our community eager for content and new ways to enjoy the Call of Duty ecosystem.”, declared Rodrigo Pérez, Director of Product Management of Call of Duty Latam.

It is worth emphasizing that, to obtain the codes, you must choose the promotion of the establishment. For example, at McDonalds there is a combo that has the legend of CoD, just like the one at Subway, so you have to pay close attention to that aspect.

Will you dare to order something? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)